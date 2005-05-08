Bentley gets OK for risperidone in Spain

US specialty drug and generics maker Bentley Pharmaceuticals says that one of its Spanish subsidiaries, Laboratorios Davur, has received approval to market 1mg, 3mg and 6mg generic dosage versions of Janssen's Risperdal (risperidone) in Spain.
The drug belongs to a class of antipsychotic products used to treat schizophrenia. According to IMS, the market size of antipsychotic pharmaceutical products in Spain is approximately $415.0 million, of which, risperidone accounts for around $100.0 million.
