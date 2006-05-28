Friday 22 November 2024

Bentley's 1st-qtr sales up 17% to $28.3 M

28 May 2006

New Hampshire, USA-based Bentley Pharmaceuticals says that, for the three months ended March 31, 2006, it saw double-digit revenue growth from its speciality generics business, which rose 14% to $26.6 million. The firm added that, during the reported period, its generics division received 12 new product approvals, indicating the strength of its future portfolio. The company also reported that its drug-delivery business had seen its licensing and collaboration revenues increase 88% to $1.6 million, led by royalties derived from US product sales.

The firm added that its consolidated operating expenses for the period increased 31% to $12.0 million, which it says is partially due to a $1.6 million rise in its R&D spending associated with the company's development of an intranasal insulin delivery system, in addition to $1.5 million growth in its selling, general and administrative expenses.

The group's president, John Sedor, commenting on the results, said that the success of its generics business during the period had allowed it to make the necessary increase in R&D investment, particularly in light of the promising results the firm had seen in relation to its novel nasal insulin delivery system. Mr Sedor added that the company planned to advance the product into Phase II assessment during the year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze