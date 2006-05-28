Bentley's 1st-qtr sales up 17% to $28.3 M

New Hampshire, USA-based Bentley Pharmaceuticals says that, for the three months ended March 31, 2006, it saw double-digit revenue growth from its speciality generics business, which rose 14% to $26.6 million. The firm added that, during the reported period, its generics division received 12 new product approvals, indicating the strength of its future portfolio. The company also reported that its drug-delivery business had seen its licensing and collaboration revenues increase 88% to $1.6 million, led by royalties derived from US product sales.
The firm added that its consolidated operating expenses for the period increased 31% to $12.0 million, which it says is partially due to a $1.6 million rise in its R&D spending associated with the company's development of an intranasal insulin delivery system, in addition to $1.5 million growth in its selling, general and administrative expenses.
The group's president, John Sedor, commenting on the results, said that the success of its generics business during the period had allowed it to make the necessary increase in R&D investment, particularly in light of the promising results the firm had seen in relation to its novel nasal insulin delivery system. Mr Sedor added that the company planned to advance the product into Phase II assessment during the year.
