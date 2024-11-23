BetaKine Tested For Retinal Edema

Celtrix Pharmaceuticals has begun Phase I/II testing of its recombinant transforming growth factor beta product BetaKine to treat retinal edema, a serious ophthalmic disorder associated with post-surgical eye inflammation, diabetic retinopathy and other inflammatory conditions. The feasibility study is being conducted at the Retina Institute of Maryland.

Initial studies will be carried out in patients who have persistent edema after cataract surgery and who are not responsive to other therapies for edema. Celtrix is also testing BetaKine for macular holes (Phase III) and age-related macular degeneration (Phase II).