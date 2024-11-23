BetaKine Tested For Retinal Edema

Celtrix Pharmaceuticals has begun Phase I/II testing of its recombinant transforming growth factor beta product BetaKine to treat retinal edema, a serious ophthalmic disorder associated with post-surgical eye inflammation, diabetic retinopathy and other inflammatory conditions. The feasibility study is being conducted at the Retina Institute of Maryland.
Initial studies will be carried out in patients who have persistent edema after cataract surgery and who are not responsive to other therapies for edema. Celtrix is also testing BetaKine for macular holes (Phase III) and age-related macular degeneration (Phase II).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze