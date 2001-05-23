Better news for Napp Pharma from OFT

Napp Pharmaceuticals of the UK has been exempted from an Office of FairTrading order to cease anti-competitive practices pending its appeal against a landmark ruling made earlier this year when the firm was hit with a fine of L3.2 million ($4.5 million; Marketletter April 9). Then, it was claimed that Napp was supplying MST (sustained-release morphine) to doctors at excessively high prices while supplying hospitals at discount levels that blocked competitors.
Earlier this month, the OFT imposed a set of directions on Napp, forcing it to alter its pricing policies and refrain from further abuses of its dominant position. However, Sir Christopher Bellamy, president of the Competition Commission Appeal Tribunals, has awarded the firm temporary relief from the order after it agreed to a number of undertakings, should the company's appeal prove unsuccessful.
These involve compensating the UK Department of Health, if the appeal is rejected, for any losses suffered by the National Health Service as a result of the exemption ruling. For its part, Napp pointed out that "the appeals tribunal...was satisfied, without yet having seen Napp's detailed case, that it has proper, arguable grounds for appeal."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze