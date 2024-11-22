BETTER SECOND HALF FOR ZENECA

The second half of 1993 saw some improvement for UK bioscience company Zeneca. Despite uncertainties remaining in numerous health care markets, it has indicated that there is gradual recovery in both the UK and US markets.

Zeneca said that favorable exchange rates had less of a role to play in the second half of the year than in the first six months. However, despite these market conditions, its trading performance in the second half of 1993 improved in comparison with the same period in 1992.

Pharmaceutical sales improved over 1992 levels at both constant and actual exchange rates, despite the continuing decline of Tenormin (atenolol), Zeneca's cardiovascular drug.