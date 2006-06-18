Beximco Pharma's Oseflu launched in Myanmar

Bangladeshi drugmaker Beximco Pharmaceuticals says that it has launched its antiviral product Oseflu, for use in the prevention and treatment of human cases of avian influenza (H5N1), in Myanmar. The country, which neighbors Bangladesh and has a population of 42 million, saw its first confirmed case of avain flu in March of this year.
Beximco said that it would be exporting around 2,000 doses of Oseflu to Mayanmar, to assist it in combating any outbreaks of the disease which occur. The firm added that it was also in the process of registering the product in other countries likely to be affected by the disease.
