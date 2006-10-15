Beximco's L25M OSD site begins production

Bangladeshi drugmaker Beximco Pharmaceuticals says that its new L25.0 million ($46.4 million) oral solid dosage production plant has become operational. The company added that the plant will provide sufficient manufacturing capacity for its future development goals.
Beximco said that the new facility will enable it to produce certain products for the international marketplace, with particular emphasis on Europe and the USA where pricing is higher, thereby allowing the firm to increase its profitability. The company added that commercial manufacture of products intended for the local market began at the plant in September, with Napa (paracetamol 500mg tablet) and the ulcer treatment Neoceptin-R (ranitidine) being the first lines to be fully installed.
The firm went on to say that it will initiate production of drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes, in addition to antibiotics and antidepressants, in the near future.
