Beximco starts exporting to Belize

Bangladeshi drugmaker Beximco Pharmaceuticals, a specialist in the production of generic medications and active pharmaceutical ingredients, says that it has begun exporting drugs to Belize in Central America. The firm explained that the first shipment contained supplies of 25 different products, including antibacterials, antihypertensives, lipid lowering drugs, pain relivers, respiratory treatments and antihistamines.
The company, which already sells pharmaceuticals to a number of countries in East Africa and South East Asia, said that the move was part of its global growth strategy. Nazmul Hassan, the firm's chief executive, explained that entering the Central and South American market was a step towards gaining a foothold in "highly regulated countries."
