Beximco starts selling generics to Ghana

Bangladeshi drugmaker Beximco Pharmaceuticals says that it has begun supplying generic medications to Ghana. The firm went on to say that Africa is becoming an increasingly important export market for its pharmaceutical products, and added that it has recently established similar drug supply and distribution agreements in Kenya, Somalia, Mozambique and Botswana.

The Dhaka-headquartered company explained that the first shipment would comprise stocks of five of its leading products, including: 1g and 500mg formulations of the antibiotic Arixon (ceftriaxone); Atrizin (cetirizine), an antihistamine preparation used for the treatment of allergies; the broad-spectrum antibacterial Neofloxin 500 tablet (ciprofloxacin); and Spanil (hyoscine butyl bromide) for the treatment of gastro-intestinal or genito-urinary disorders.

Nazmul Hassan, Beximco's chief executive, said that Africa has the potential to be an important growth driver for the company in terms of its global generics operations. Mr Hassan added that the success of its products in Ghana, the first west African country to which it supplies drugs, would strengthen the company's position in the region and provide a firm foundation for expansion.