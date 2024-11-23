Bezatol And Fragmin Boosts Kissei Sales

Kissei reported a 28% rise in sales for the financial year ending March to just over 51 billion yen ($520 million), reports Pharma Japan, due mainly to a rise of more than 20% in sales of the coagulation inhibitory factor Fragmin (dalteparin sodium) and the antihyperlipemic agent Bezatol (bezafibrate).

Operating profits for the year increased 43.9% to 12.8 billion yen, and net profits increased 49.85 to 4.7 billion yen, in line with a reduction in sales and management fees for the year, said the company.

The sales breakdown by therapeutic category revealed that cardiovascular and antiallergic agents increased by 22.1% to 28.8 billion yen and urogenital drugs, including Utemerin (ritodrine HCl), rose by 37.4% to 17.5 billion yen. The company also added that additional indications were obtained for some products, including keloid/hypertrophic scarring for Rizaben (tranilast) and imminent abortion for Utemerin.