Bezatol And Fragmin Boosts Kissei Sales

Kissei reported a 28% rise in sales for the financial year ending March to just over 51 billion yen ($520 million), reports Pharma Japan, due mainly to a rise of more than 20% in sales of the coagulation inhibitory factor Fragmin (dalteparin sodium) and the antihyperlipemic agent Bezatol (bezafibrate).
Operating profits for the year increased 43.9% to 12.8 billion yen, and net profits increased 49.85 to 4.7 billion yen, in line with a reduction in sales and management fees for the year, said the company.
The sales breakdown by therapeutic category revealed that cardiovascular and antiallergic agents increased by 22.1% to 28.8 billion yen and urogenital drugs, including Utemerin (ritodrine HCl), rose by 37.4% to 17.5 billion yen. The company also added that additional indications were obtained for some products, including keloid/hypertrophic scarring for Rizaben (tranilast) and imminent abortion for Utemerin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze