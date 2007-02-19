BI meeting discusses depression's role in PD

German drugmaker Boehringer Ingleheim says that the initial conclusions from a Europe-wide study confirm the need for further investigation of the non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. BI explained that the results indicate that depression was seen in 27% of the PD sufferers enrolled in the study. The firm went on to say that, despite the fact that 64% of those identified as suffering with depression were receiving treatment, 39% continued to experience depressive symptoms.

In addition to these findings, research suggesting that the non-motor symptoms of the disease, which are seen as key early indicators of the onset of PD, can be controlled using non-ergot dopamine agonist therapy, was also reported.

The conclusions were announced at the company-sponsored "Pramipexole in Parkinson's disease: bringing a decade of patient experience to the focus of future research" event on February 8, along with data from current research into the neurodegenerate pathways responsible for the development of the condition and work on the clinical benefits of the early initiation of dopamine therapy.