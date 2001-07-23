Tuesday 21 January 2025

Biacore 2nd-qtr sales up 37%

23 July 2001

Biacore of Sweden says that sales for the second quarter of 2001 were up30% to 122.4 million Swedish kroner ($11.4 million), boosted by demand for its Biacore 3000, a system which the company claims "can perform an impressive range of molecular binding studies." Operating income was 3.4 million kroner, a decrease of 60%, which the company said was a result of its much higher investment in R&D and marketing. Net income fell 41% to 4 million kroner.

Biacore is confident about its future prospects, given its range of products and "the massive global interest in proteomics." Full-year 2001 sales are expected to increase 20%.

