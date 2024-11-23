Bid To Delay Senate Health Debate fails

Debate in the US Senate on Senate majority leader George Mitch-ell's proposed health reform bill began last Tuesday and continued throughout the week in a generally cooperative manner, with an attempt by Sen-ator Jesse Helms to get the debate delayed being voted down on the Senate floor.

Senate Minority leader Robert Dole said the republicans believed that there was a lot in their own health reform bill, a lot in Sen Mitchell's bill and a lot in other bills too. "We could go into a back room and in two or three days get a bill that could pass 90 to one," he added. For his part, Sen Mitchell stressed that his bill was essentially voluntary and that he welcomed suggestions for improvements.

meantime, the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the proposals contained in the Mitchell bill would slightly reduce the federal budget deficit, although the increased insurance coverage would add to national health care expenditures. Subsidies for the provision of health coverage for the low-paid and for small businesses would cost $1,100 billion by 2004, it forecasts, but adds that this amount could be equalled or even surpassed by savings to Medicaid and higher taxes.