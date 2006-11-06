Big changes forecast for pharma

Lyon, France-based-Allbizreport.com has released a new pharmaceutical market research report, which provides five key predictions for the trends that will shape the pharmaceutical market in 2007 and beyond, and explains the impact of these forecasts on the industry.
Predictions discussed include the continued influence of M&A and licensing, the increasing impact of cost containment policies by payers and an increasing reliance on biologics to drive growth. Within the next five years, an estimated $80.0 billion in 2005 product sales will be exposed to generic competition.
While the specialty pharmaceutical sector has traditionally capitalized on opportunities from Big Pharma, competitive pressure and the maturing market is forcing them to develop new specialization strategies. These pressures, such as commoditization of drug-delivery technologies and competition from foreign bulk generics manufacturers, are driving new company growth models and a focus on targeted portfolios, stronger late-stage drug development capabilities, M&A and in-licensing activity, the report says.
