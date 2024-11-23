Bill To Curb Mail-Order Moves

The US Prescription Drug Benefit Equity Act (HR 3991), introduced this month by Representative Lowey, would end incentives by private and public health plans to encourage the use of mail-order pharmacy. The bill is backed by both the National Association of Retail Druggists and the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.

Under the bill, no health plan could provide for mail-order prescription drug coverage unless it also provided non-mail-order prescription drug coverage under equitable terms. It would also ban deductible or cost-sharing charges for the use of a local pharmacy, unless these were also imposed on the use of mail-order services.

Rep Lowey became concerned after she heard from a constituent, a priest, that the health plan in which his order is enrolled would not permit him to use his local pharmacy, reports the Pink Sheet.