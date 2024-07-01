Jointly organized by the global Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO), the BIO Asia–Taiwan International Conference and Exhibition has been held since 2019.

The five-day gathering includes a three-day conference featuring internationally-renowned speakers, company presentations from Asia and around the world, BIO One-on-One Partnering meetings, a full program of focus symposia and workshops, and an international exhibition. Each element of the gathering will be accessible online in either live or on-demand formats; ideal for repeat viewings or for delegates unable to attend in person.