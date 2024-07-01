Sunday 24 November 2024

BIO Asia-Taiwan

Visit event website
24 July 202428 July 2024
Taipei, TaiwanNangang Exhibition Center

Jointly organized by the global Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO), the BIO Asia–Taiwan International Conference and Exhibition has been held since 2019.

The five-day gathering includes a three-day conference featuring internationally-renowned speakers, company presentations from Asia and around the world, BIO One-on-One Partnering meetings, a full program of focus symposia and workshops, and an international exhibition. Each element of the gathering will be accessible online in either live or on-demand formats; ideal for repeat viewings or for delegates unable to attend in person. 

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze