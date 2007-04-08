BIO Word Congress addresses applications of synthetic biology

The Biotechnology Industry Organization's fourth annual World Congress on Industrial Biotechnology and Bioprocessing held in Orlando, USA, has received a presentation on the use of genetic engineering to produce a yeast that can synthesize cheap artemisinin, an antimalarial drug.
In a speech titled: Redesigning Life from the Ground Up: Applications and Implications of Synthetic Biology, Jay Keasling, the University of California Berkeley Center for Synthetic Biology's director, described his work on new genes from the Artemisia annua plant, as well as other projects related to biofuels. Dr Keasling said: "renewable energy and medicines for the developing world are certainly problems that we can solve."
A revolution based on industrial biotechnology
