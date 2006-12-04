BioAlliance's 3rd-qtr revenue up 240%

Paris, France-based BioAlliance Pharma SA says that its consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2006 were 102,000 euros ($134.4 million), a 240% increase on its turnover in the comparable period last year. The company said that the bulk of its sales were in relation to services it supplied to Eurofins-VIRalliance (EVI).

Loramyc approved in France

BioAlliance also announced that the French authorities had granted its product Loramyc (miconzole Lauriad), a bioadhesive antifungal treatment, approval for use in oropharyngeal candidiasis in immunosuppressed patients. The product is also in a pivotal Phase III trial in the USA for the same indication.