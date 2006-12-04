BioAlliance's 3rd-qtr revenue up 240%

Paris, France-based BioAlliance Pharma SA says that its consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2006 were 102,000 euros ($134.4 million), a 240% increase on its turnover in the comparable period last year. The company said that the bulk of its sales were in relation to services it supplied to Eurofins-VIRalliance (EVI).
Loramyc approved in France
BioAlliance also announced that the French authorities had granted its product Loramyc (miconzole Lauriad), a bioadhesive antifungal treatment, approval for use in oropharyngeal candidiasis in immunosuppressed patients. The product is also in a pivotal Phase III trial in the USA for the same indication.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze