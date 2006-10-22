BioAlliance's Loramyc gets domestic approval

Paris, France-based BioAlliance Pharma has received marketing authorization for its anti-fungal Loramyc (miconazole Lauriad) from the French medicines regulator, the AFSSAPS. The Agency has cleared the product for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis in immunodepressed patients, particularly those with head and neck cancers who have undergone radiotherapy, and those infected by HIV.
Dominique Costantini, the firm's chief executive, said: "we now move on to establishing the price and reimbursement for the product, and preparing Loramyc's market launch in France, planned for 2007."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze