BioAlliance's Loramyc gets domestic approval

Paris, France-based BioAlliance Pharma has received marketing authorization for its anti-fungal Loramyc (miconazole Lauriad) from the French medicines regulator, the AFSSAPS. The Agency has cleared the product for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis in immunodepressed patients, particularly those with head and neck cancers who have undergone radiotherapy, and those infected by HIV.

Dominique Costantini, the firm's chief executive, said: "we now move on to establishing the price and reimbursement for the product, and preparing Loramyc's market launch in France, planned for 2007."