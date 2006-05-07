Friday 22 November 2024

BioAlliance subsid for launch of Loramyc operational

7 May 2006

BioAlliance Pharma SA, an emerging French specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics targeting drug resistance in cancer, HIV and severe and opportunistic infections, says that its new, wholly-owned sales and marketing subsidiary, Laboratoires BioAlliance Pharma SAS, has begun formal operations.

The new unit will be responsible for all BioAlliance sales and marketing activities, initially focused on the launch of the company's first product Loramyc (miconazole Lauriad), for treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis, an oral fungus found in association with immune compromised patients. Following regulatory approval expected in late 2006, the product will be launched first in France; additional introductions in other selected European countries will occur as approvals are obtained under the mutual recognition procedure. The company filed for Loramyc marketing authorization approval in September 2005.

The new subsidiary will be headed by BioAlliance Pharma chief executive Dominique Costantini. Florence Dupre, vice president of sales and marketing, and Alain Maquin, head pharmacist, are the other directors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze