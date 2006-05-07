BioAlliance subsid for launch of Loramyc operational

BioAlliance Pharma SA, an emerging French specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics targeting drug resistance in cancer, HIV and severe and opportunistic infections, says that its new, wholly-owned sales and marketing subsidiary, Laboratoires BioAlliance Pharma SAS, has begun formal operations.

The new unit will be responsible for all BioAlliance sales and marketing activities, initially focused on the launch of the company's first product Loramyc (miconazole Lauriad), for treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis, an oral fungus found in association with immune compromised patients. Following regulatory approval expected in late 2006, the product will be launched first in France; additional introductions in other selected European countries will occur as approvals are obtained under the mutual recognition procedure. The company filed for Loramyc marketing authorization approval in September 2005.

The new subsidiary will be headed by BioAlliance Pharma chief executive Dominique Costantini. Florence Dupre, vice president of sales and marketing, and Alain Maquin, head pharmacist, are the other directors.