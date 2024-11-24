The company's proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) technology enables it to develop novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies.

BioAtla has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase II clinical testing as of Q3 2024, mecbotamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC).

The company’s first dual CAB bispecific T-cell engager antibody, BA3182, is in Phase I development as of Q3 2024. BA3182 targets EpCAM, which is highly and frequently expressed on many adenocarcinomas while engaging human CD3 expressing T cells.

BioAtla has operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through its contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services.