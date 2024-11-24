Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotech company developing Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors.

The company's proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) technology enables it to develop novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. 

BioAtla has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase II clinical testing as of Q3 2024, mecbotamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). 

The company’s first dual CAB bispecific T-cell engager antibody, BA3182, is in Phase I development as of Q3 2024. BA3182 targets EpCAM, which is highly and frequently expressed on many adenocarcinomas while engaging human CD3 expressing T cells. 

BioAtla has operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through its contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. 

Latest BioAtla News

BioAtla out-licenses T cell therapy in $134 million deal
24 September 2024
Data show $8.5 billion in bispecific antibody sales last year
14 March 2024
BioAtla receives $36 million as balance of 2016 CAB program selection payments
6 December 2016
BioAtla inks up to $1 billion licensing deal with Pfizer
8 December 2015
