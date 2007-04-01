BioCell's Collagen II passes toxicology tests

A study published in February issue of Food and Chemical Toxicology has confirmed the safety of BioCell Collagen II, a dietary ingredient that supports connective tissue health in joints and skin, according to the maker of the supplement, USA-based BioCell Technologies.

The research was comprised of two oral toxicity studies involving acute and subchronic tests. The firm noted that test subjects exhibited no toxicity, even at 33 times the recommended dose, as observed by a review of a variety of biomarkers and histopathological examinations, which confirm that the ingredient is safe for use as an oral health food supplement.

A patented, dietary ingredient, BioCell Collagen II is composed of a minimum 60% hydrolyzed collagen Type II, 20% chondroitin sulfate and 10% hyaluronic acid. As a particularly rich source of bioavailable HA, it works to promote joint and skin health. BioCell Collagen II can be found in dozens of dietary supplements made by leading multinational companies, BioCell noted.