BioCell's Collagen II passes toxicology tests

A study published in February issue of Food and Chemical Toxicology has confirmed the safety of BioCell Collagen II, a dietary ingredient that supports connective tissue health in joints and skin, according to the maker of the supplement, USA-based BioCell Technologies.
The research was comprised of two oral toxicity studies involving acute and subchronic tests. The firm noted that test subjects exhibited no toxicity, even at 33 times the recommended dose, as observed by a review of a variety of biomarkers and histopathological examinations, which confirm that the ingredient is safe for use as an oral health food supplement.
A patented, dietary ingredient, BioCell Collagen II is composed of a minimum 60% hydrolyzed collagen Type II, 20% chondroitin sulfate and 10% hyaluronic acid. As a particularly rich source of bioavailable HA, it works to promote joint and skin health. BioCell Collagen II can be found in dozens of dietary supplements made by leading multinational companies, BioCell noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze