BioChem Pharma Completes Ph I Flu Vaccine Trial

- BioChem Pharma has completed a Phase I study of its cell culture-basedinfluenza vaccine, and reports that the vaccine is safe and significantly boosts immunity in healthy volunteers. These positive results will allow BioChem's vaccine subsidiary IAF BioVac to proceed to Phase II/III trials, planned to begin in the latter half of this year. The vaccine seems to be as immunogenic as traditional egg-based split influenza vaccines (eg Fluviral S/F), but can be manufactured more quickly and in greater volumes. US Phase II/III trials are slated for second-half 1998.
