Biochem Pharma To File NDA For 3TC In June

Biochem Pharma will file a US New Drug Application for 3TC (also known as lamivudine) for first-line therapy of HIV infection in combination with Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine) in June, according to Michael Grey, president and chief executive of the company's Biochem Therapeutic subsidiary, speaking at last week's Hambrecht & Quist conference (see also page 19).
In addition, he said, other international regulatory filings will be made shortly after the US filing, and a first approval is expected by year-end. For the hepatitis B virus indication, further data from a six-month Phase II trial of lamivudine will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Liver Diseases meeting in Copenhagen in August. The Phase III program (in both alpha interferon-naive and treated patients) has been underway since July 1994 and should be completed next year, said Mr Grey. A filing for the HBV indication is anticipated in fourth-quarter 1996, with a launch pencilled in for 1997.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze