BioChem Pipeline Products To Advance In 1997

BioChem Pharma of Canada intends to advance more of its compoundstowards clinical trials in 1997, according to the firm's president and chief executive Francesco Bellini, speaking at the 15th annual Hambrecht & Quist health care conference in San Francisco, USA.
"We are evaluating a number of compounds that hold promise for the treatment of those suffering from cancer, AIDS-related diseases, and new vaccines to prevent the flu, bacterial meningitis, and streptococcal pneumonia," said Dr Bellini.
A new influenza vaccine derived from cell culture entered Phase I clinical trials last month. It is being developed by IAF BioVac, BioChem's vaccines subsidiary. President of BioVac, Claude Vezeau, said that if all goes according to plan, "we would be prepared to roll out Phase II/III trials in the summer of 1997."
