BioChem's Share Price Driven By Lamivudine

Shares in the Canadian company BioChem Pharma climbed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early October on news that the firm's potential liver disease treatment lamivudine may be more effective than anticipated. The stock rose C$8.70 ($6.39) on October 4 to C$62.80, reports Reuters.

Data from an extended Phase II study of the antiviral lamivudine showed a correlation between length of treatment and participant response.

A company spokesperson said that the information was in an abstract mailed to participants of the upcoming American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases conference, which takes place in November in Chicago, USA.