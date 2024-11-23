BioChem Sees Profits In Third Quarter

Canadian company BioChem Pharma posted net profits in the third quarter of 1996 of C$8 million ($5.9 million), compared with a loss a year earlier of C$5.2 milion. Earnings per share were 14 Canadian cents, compared with a loss of 11 Canadian cents in the like, year earlier period.
The firm said that the improvement is mainly due to royalty revenue on world sales of Epivir (lamivudine), an antiviral used to fight HIV. Total revenues this past quarter amounted to C$60.8 million, compared to C$41.7 million for the third quarter of 1995.
During the reporting period, the firm said that R&D expenditure rose from C$5.1 million to C$8 million.
