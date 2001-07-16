Friday 22 November 2024

Biocompatibles sales heading higher

16 July 2001

UK firm Biocompatibles International says that sales of PC(phosphorylcholine) technology products and its cardiovascular and eye-care divisions in the first two months of 2001, were well ahead of the like, 2000 period, although Hydron eye-care products remained static.

In the cardiovascular division, first-half 2001 turnover of the firm's BiodivYsio line of PC technology stent products were around 43% higher, with strong sales growth seen in the UK, Germany, Latin America and Asia. In the drug delivery division, recruitment was completed in a trial for the dexamethasone-loaded stent (STRIDE), and the trial of a stent delivering British Biotech's batimastat (BRILLIANT) is expected to start shortly.

First-half sales of the eye-care division were around 17% ahead of 2000 on a like-for-like basis, with turnover of the Proclear line of PC technology products up 38%. The strongest areas of growth were the countries where the acquisition of Hydron provided new direct sales forces, notably in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France, Australia and South Africa.

