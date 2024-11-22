BIOCRAFT BOOSTED BY APPROVALS

The US pharmaceutical concern Biocraft Laboratories has been boosted in the first quarter of the current year by approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration for four generic drugs and a bulk antibiotic production facility, reports the Pink Sheet.
The FDA approved Biocraft's Missouri plant early on in the year for the manufacture of bulk cephalexin, which led to the company's stock increasing into the $20-range within a week from around $17. A further boost cam received over the past few months.
The Pink Sheet comments that future earnings will depend on approvals for a further 15 or so drugs, including a generic version of Marion Merrell Dow's Carafate (sucralfate).
