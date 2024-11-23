BioCryst Meets Strategic Goals

In 1996, US firm BioCryst Pharmaceuticals met strategic goals throughthe signing of two agreements. In June, it signed a licensing accord with Torri Pharmaceutical of Japan for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of certain purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitors. And in October, BioCryst entered into a drug discovery collaboration with 3-Dimensional Pharmaceuticals of the USA to search for new drug candidates for BioCryst's complement inhibition program.

In the fourth quarter of 1996, revenues were $491,000, up 104%, but a net loss was recorded of $2.1 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with $2.2 million, or 23 cents per share in the like, year-earlier quarter. For the full year, revenues were $2.6 million, compared with $885,000 in 1995. The net loss was $7.7 million, or 69 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $8.6 million, or 96 cents per share in 1995.