Biocryst Setback In BCX-34 Trials

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals has reported that its topical cream formulationof BCX-34 has been unable to show superiority over placebo in interim results from two Phase III trials, one in patients with psoriasis and the other in patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The company said it is continuing to analyze the data from the studies, but does not expect see any overall change in the results, and has dropped the cream formulation from development.

However, Biocryst is conducting a Phase II clinical trial of a topical ointment formulation of BCX-34 in Denmark, as well as Phase I/II trials of an oral formulation in patients with psoriasis and CTL. The company is also conducting a feasibility study of oral BCX-34 in patients with HIV.