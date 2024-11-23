Biocryst Setback In BCX-34 Trials

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals has reported that its topical cream formulationof BCX-34 has been unable to show superiority over placebo in interim results from two Phase III trials, one in patients with psoriasis and the other in patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The company said it is continuing to analyze the data from the studies, but does not expect see any overall change in the results, and has dropped the cream formulation from development.
However, Biocryst is conducting a Phase II clinical trial of a topical ointment formulation of BCX-34 in Denmark, as well as Phase I/II trials of an oral formulation in patients with psoriasis and CTL. The company is also conducting a feasibility study of oral BCX-34 in patients with HIV.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze