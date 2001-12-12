Bioenvision gets orphan status for Clofarex

UK biopharmaceutical company Bioenvision and US partner ILEX Oncologyhave been awarded orphan drug status by the European Medicines Evaluation Agency for Clofarex (clofarabine) in the treatment of adult and pediatric acute lymphocytic leukemia. A similar application is pending in the USA.
The two companies are co-developing the second-generation nucleoside analog antimetabolite, which is thought to offer a lower propensity to cause neurotoxic side effects than other drugs in the class.
