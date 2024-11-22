Biogen Comes Back Into Europe

US company biopharmaceutical Biogen has announced that its European headquarters, medical research and distribution operations will be located in Nanterre, a suburb northwest of Paris, France, and that it expects to begin staffing in early 1995.

Biogen has deep roots in Europe, said its chairman and chief executive Jim Vincent, who added that the firm was founded as a European company in 1978 with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. However, Biogen sold its European operations in the late 1980s. "Biogen is returning to Europe, where we expect to be a force in the emerging biopharmaceutical marketplace," according to Mr Vincent, and "this reflects our confidence in our ability to commercialize recombinant beta interferon for multiple sclerosis and the other products in our research pipeline." At present, Biogen's revenues are generated by five products (sold by licensees), including alpha interferon, a hepatitis B vaccine and diagnostic agents.

The company expects the activities of its clinical trials monitoring operation currently based in Bracknell, UK, to be moved to the Nanterre location. Mr Vincent said the company anticipates the formation of country sales offices in several European countries during 1995.