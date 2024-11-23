Biogen & Merck Sign $130 Million Deal

US drug companies Biogen and Merck & Co have signed a collaborativeagreement for the development of an aerosolized anti-VLA-4 small molecule drug as a treatment for asthma and oral VLA-4 inhibitors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Merck is to pay a $15 million upfront fee, with further milestone payments that could total approximately $130 million. Biogen will pay $21 million to Merck if all milestones are met. The companies will share what they describe as an "escalating double-digit royalty schedule."

In addition, Merck's Japanese affiliate, Banyu Pharmaceutical Co, will manage clinical development and approvals in Japan of one of Biogen's proprietary compounds. Biogen will retain the marketing rights to the compound, which has not yet been selected.