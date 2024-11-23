Biogen Receives EU Approval For Avonex

The European Commission has approved Biogen's Avonex (interferonbeta-1a) for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis in all the 15 member countries of the European Union.
Data have shown that Avonex-treated patients experienced a 37% reduction in the risk of clinically-significant disability progression compared to the placebo-treated group. In addition, Avonex patients had significantly less frequent exacerbations; 14% of the Avonex group had three or more exacerbations over the course of two years, compared to 32% of the placebo group. The drug must be injected, however, and many patients suffer flu-like symptoms.
Avonex was made available on prescription in the UK last week, where the price to the National Health Service is L730 ($1,159.75) for a four-dose pack, comprising once-weekly injections, said a spokeswoman for the company. It will be made available in Germany and other European markets within a month.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze