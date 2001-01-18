Biogen reports much-anticipated Avonex results in SPMS

Biogen has announced the results of a study that examined the use of itsflagship drug Avonex (interferon beta-1a) in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. The 436-patient trial, called IMPACT (International Multiple Sclerosis Secondary Progressive AVONEX Controlled Trial) found that Avonex reduced disability progression by 27% compared with placebo.

IMPACT's primary objective was to determine whether weekly treatment with Avonex (60mcg) is effective in slowing the progression of SPMS, as determined by the multiple sclerosis functional composite endpoint. A full presentation of the data is expected at a professional meeting of neurologists in the spring.

While such news is significant, it does not mean an automatic label expansion for Avonex, according to analyst Emily Hall at MorningStar.com, who suggests that there are a couple of unusual factors in the study. Firstly, the drug was given to patients at twice the recommended dose, which seems to be in conflict with a study Biogen released late last year in which the company indicated that there was basically no difference between a single and double dose of Avonex.