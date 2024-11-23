Biogen's MS Drug On Market In 1st Half '95?

Biogen has announced that it has achieved promising results in its Phase III trial of recombinant interferon beta for active relapsing/remitting multiple sclerosis. The drug seems to have slowed the rate of progression of disability and reduced the number of exacerbations. Biogen says that on the strength of these results it is confident of the safety and efficacy of the drug and intends to file for marketing approval in the USA and Europe in the first half of 1995.
If all goes according to plan, Biogen could receive an approval to market its interferon beta product in the first half of 1996, and it is likely to be the first competitor to Schering AG's Betaseron (interferon beta) which was launched earlier this year.
The trial design was to determine that treatment with beta interferon slowed the time to progression of the disease, measured as a deterioration in the Expanded Disability Status Scale of one unit above that on entry, persisting for at least six months. Patients were predominately of the relapsing/remitting type (around 85%), although some relapsing/progressive patients were included. Full analysis of the results is continuing, and will include an assessment of safety and the effects of the drug on brain plaque load measured by magnetic resonance imaging. A total of 301 patients was included in the study, which was sponsored by the US National Institutes of Health and was conducted at five centers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze