Biogen Signs Up Avonex Distributors

- Biogen has signed European distribution agreements with Astra and Schering-Plough for its multiple sclerosis treatment Avonex (interferon beta-1a). Once the drug is approved in Europe, Astra will have rights to market it in Nordic countries, while S-P gains distribution rights in Spain. Biogen is also intending to self-market the drug in certain European markets, including France, Germany, the Benelux countries and the UK. It already has distribution deals with Dompe in Italy and CSL in Australia and New Zealand.