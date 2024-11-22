Biogen Wins Vaccine Dispute With SB

Biogen has announced that an arbitration panel has ruled in its favor in its dispute with SmithKline Beecham over the rate of royalties payable from US sales of SB's hepatitis B vaccine, Engerix B.

Biogen licensed its extensive hepatitis B patent portfolio to SB in 1988 for manufacturing and selling HBV vaccines. SB instituted the arbitration in 1993 in a bid to reduce the rate of royalty payments it was obliged to pay to Biogen. Since SB has continued to pay royalties at the disputed rate during the process, Biogen will not receive any extra payments as a result of the arbitration decision.