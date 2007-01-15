Biogenerics could "save $14B in Rx costs for Medicare Part B," claims report

If the USA's Congress were to create a clear regulatory pathway for follow-on biologics, the Medicare Part B program could save, conservatively, an estimated $14.0 billion on prescription drug costs over the next 10 years, according to an analysis conducted by Engel & Novitt and released by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association. The PCMA is the national association representing America's pharmacy benefit managers, which lower the cost of prescription drugs for more than 200 million Americans with coverage provided through Fortune 500 company employers, health insurers, labor unions, and Medicare Part D.
FDA lacks regulatory pathway
Life-saving and enhancing biologics can cost tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars per patient a year so introducing as much competition as possible is vital to making these treatments more accessible to consumers, says the report. Unlike conventional drug products where generic competition is robust, the US Food and Drug Administration lacks a clear regulatory pathway to approve follow-on biologics, or "biogenerics."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze