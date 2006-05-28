Friday 22 November 2024

BioInformatics debuts interactive marketing service

28 May 2006

Virginia, USA-based BioInformatics has announced the launch of ValueCast, an interactive marketing service for life science sales and marketing executives which, it says, showcases products to potential buyers, generates qualified leads and provides valuable feedback from hundreds of scientists. After investing years and millions of dollars on R&D, many life science companies are recognizing the limitations of traditional marketing channels and seeking better ways to engage targeted, receptive audiences with purchasing power, it notes.

Using ValueCast, a company can reach precisely the types of scientists that will benefit from its technology. Additionally, says BioInformatics, clients will gain insights from prospects, such as:

- predictive data to support sales forecasting; - measurement of customer receptivity to fine-tune marketing messages; - behavioral profiling of customer base to focus sales force on likely buyers; - closer integration of marketing messages with effective sales tactics based on customer reaction; and - qualified leads who wish to be contacted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze