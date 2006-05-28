BioInformatics debuts interactive marketing service

Virginia, USA-based BioInformatics has announced the launch of ValueCast, an interactive marketing service for life science sales and marketing executives which, it says, showcases products to potential buyers, generates qualified leads and provides valuable feedback from hundreds of scientists. After investing years and millions of dollars on R&D, many life science companies are recognizing the limitations of traditional marketing channels and seeking better ways to engage targeted, receptive audiences with purchasing power, it notes.

Using ValueCast, a company can reach precisely the types of scientists that will benefit from its technology. Additionally, says BioInformatics, clients will gain insights from prospects, such as:

- predictive data to support sales forecasting; - measurement of customer receptivity to fine-tune marketing messages; - behavioral profiling of customer base to focus sales force on likely buyers; - closer integration of marketing messages with effective sales tactics based on customer reaction; and - qualified leads who wish to be contacted.