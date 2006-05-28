BioInformatics debuts interactive marketing service

Virginia, USA-based BioInformatics has announced the launch of ValueCast, an interactive marketing service for life science sales and marketing executives which, it says, showcases products to potential buyers, generates qualified leads and provides valuable feedback from hundreds of scientists. After investing years and millions of dollars on R&D, many life science companies are recognizing the limitations of traditional marketing channels and seeking better ways to engage targeted, receptive audiences with purchasing power, it notes.
Using ValueCast, a company can reach precisely the types of scientists that will benefit from its technology. Additionally, says BioInformatics, clients will gain insights from prospects, such as:
- predictive data to support sales forecasting; - measurement of customer receptivity to fine-tune marketing messages; - behavioral profiling of customer base to focus sales force on likely buyers; - closer integration of marketing messages with effective sales tactics based on customer reaction; and - qualified leads who wish to be contacted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze