BioInvent and Immusol agree AMD R&D accord

Swedish firm BioInvent and USA-based Immusol say they will collaborate on the development of a fully-human antibody for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration.

Under the terms of the deal, Immusol will contribute its ophthalmology and intellectual property rights to some of the underlying processes associated with AMD. In return, BioInvent will supply its expertise in the field of angiogenesis, immunology and therapeutic antibody R&D. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.