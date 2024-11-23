BioKePharm And Marcucci Merge

US-based company BioKePharm is merging with Italian company Gruppo Marcucci, which is a European leader in biological products, to form an alliance in the biologicals sector.

The new company will retain the name BioKePharm and has aggressive plans for rapid expansion into the USA and other major and emerging international markets, according to Ralph Galustian, the founder of BioKePharm, and Guelfo Marcucci, the founder and chairman of Marcucci. The new company aims to be among the top three leading companies in the industry by the year 2000.

BioKePharm intends to expand production by 100% over the next three years. Estimated company sales for the current year are $165 million. The firm's product line includes a wide range of plasma-derived products.