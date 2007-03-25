BioLineRx in deal to develop Bl-4020 for asthma and colitis

Israeli drug development firm BioLineRx has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Yissum Research and Development company, part of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Ramot, the technology transfer spin-out from Tel Aviv University, which will focus on the development of BioLineRx' BL-4020 peptide.
BioLineRx said that BL-4020 is being examined as a potential therapy for inflammatory diseases such as allergic asthma and colitis. The agent is believed to mimic the immunomodulatory ManLam peptide found on the surface Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the organism that causes tuberculosis, thereby suppressing the damaging immune response responsible for some autoimmune diseases.
The company added that, in preclinical trials, the compound has demonstrated efficacy in a number of animal models. Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.
