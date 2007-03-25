Friday 10 January 2025

BioLineRx in deal to develop Bl-4020 for asthma and colitis

25 March 2007

Israeli drug development firm BioLineRx has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Yissum Research and Development company, part of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Ramot, the technology transfer spin-out from Tel Aviv University, which will focus on the development of BioLineRx' BL-4020 peptide.

BioLineRx said that BL-4020 is being examined as a potential therapy for inflammatory diseases such as allergic asthma and colitis. The agent is believed to mimic the immunomodulatory ManLam peptide found on the surface Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the organism that causes tuberculosis, thereby suppressing the damaging immune response responsible for some autoimmune diseases.

The company added that, in preclinical trials, the compound has demonstrated efficacy in a number of animal models. Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J’s Margaret Yu named Artbio CMO
Pharmaceutical
J&J’s Margaret Yu named Artbio CMO
10 January 2025
Biotechnology
Vertex out-licenses povetacicept to Zai Lab
10 January 2025
Biotechnology
Positive Phase III results for Pfizer’s sasanlimab
10 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sciwind’s Verdiva Bio deal earnings could top $2.4 billion
10 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Light Horse emerges along with Novartis collaboration
10 January 2025
Biotechnology
Veralox nudges pipeline forward with option deal
10 January 2025
Biotechnology
CatalYm appoints Scott Clarke as CEO
10 January 2025

Company Spotlight

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage company, has established the most complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis to improve survival outcomes in life-threatening diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze