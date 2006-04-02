BioMarin closes $295M offering

California, USA-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical says that it has closed the sale of $172.5 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.50% senior subordinated convertible notes due 2013 (including $22.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes purchased by the underwriter pursuant to its over-allotment option) and the sale of 10,350,000 shares of its common stock (including 1,350,000 shares purchased by the underwriters pursuant to their over-allotment option).
The company has received approximately $167.1 million from the sale of the notes and around $127.6 million from the common shares, in each case after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses.
BioMarin says it intends to use the net proceeds of the offerings for the commercialization of its products; additional clinical trials of Phenoptin (sapropterin dihydrochloride), Phenylase (phenylalanine ammonia lyase) and Vibrilase (vibriolysin); preclinical studies and clinical trials for its other product candidates; potential licenses and acquisitions of complementary technologies, products and companies; general corporate purposes, including acquisition costs related to the purchase of its facility located at 46 Galli Drive for which it is currently under contract; and working capital. It may also use a portion of the proceeds of the offerings to purchase some or all of its outstanding 3.50% convertible subordinated notes due 2008.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze