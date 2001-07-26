BioMarin completes treatment stage of rhASB trial

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has completed the 24-week treatment stage of itsPhase I clinical trial, initiated last year (Marketletter October 23, 2000), of recombinant human arylsulfatase, also known as human N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase, as an enzyme replacement therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis type VI.
BioMarin, which has been granted orphan drug status and fast-track review for rhASB by the US Food and Drug Administration, and also gained orphan medicinal product status for the treatment of MPS-VI from the European Commission, intends to report results from this trial, which was designed to determine the optimum therapeutic dose of the compound, in the third quarter this year.
