Biomed 101 can limit the toxicity of IL-2; study

A study of BioMedicines' Biomed 101, results of which were presented atthe American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in San Francisco, USA, has shown that the drug is effective in reducing the side-effect burden in patients treated for metastatic renal cancer using high-dose interleukin-2 therapy.

Previous studies have demonstrated that the higher the dose of interleukin-2, the more effective the response, but toxicity from the drug is a major limiting factor. However, the latest results indicate that as blood levels of Biomed 101 rise, more doses of interleukin-2 can be administered without increasing toxicity.