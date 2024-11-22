Biomerieux Alliance To Go For Stock Listing

Biomerieux Alliance, the holding group that includes the diagnostics company BioMerieux and the French biotechnology group Transgene, is to be prepared for a stock exchange listing in three to five years time, according to Alain Merieux, who has a controlling 67% interest in the group.
Mr Merieux and the other shareholder, the CGIP group, plan to inject some 300 million French francs ($60.2 million) of new capital into Biomerieux Alliance. The core of the ensemble is BioMerieux, which has reported sustained growth in recent years.
In 1994, despite the 5% downturn in the European diagnostics market, BioMerieux increased its sales by 10% to 2.4 billion francs, with diagnostic tests for the detection of infectious diseases making up 80% of total turnover. Mr Merieux says the growth can be accelerated by alliances and acquisitions.
