Biomira third-quarter results

- Canadian company Biomira reported a 1.9% rise in revenues for the third quarter of 1995, ended September 30, to C$2.1 million ($1.52 million). Losses for the period were down to C$4.9 million or C$0.19 per share from C$5.7 million or C$0.26 per share. For the first nine months of 1995 sales were up to $5.6 million, from $4.9 million in the equivalent 1994 period. However, net losses for the three-quarter period rose 50% to C$15.6 million, compared to C$10.1 million for the corresponding period in 1994, which was attributed to the sale of Health-VISION in 1994.
