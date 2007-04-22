Bioniche's MCC shows anticancer activity in rats

Canadian biopharmaceutical company Bioniche Life Sciences says that intraperitoneal administration of its mycobacterial cell-wall DNA complex (MCC), stimulates increased anticancer activity in rat models of colon cancer. Specifically, the compound showed dose-dependant efficacy against both micro- and macrometastases in the peritoneal cavity of rodents with carcinomatosis.
The findings, which were presented at the annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research, were derived from a study conducted in collaboration with French firm Oncodesign Biotechnology.
Bioniche added that it is currently examining the drug, to be marketed under the brand name Urocidin, in a Phase III study as a therapy for non muscle-invasive bladder cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze