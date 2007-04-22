Bioniche's MCC shows anticancer activity in rats

Canadian biopharmaceutical company Bioniche Life Sciences says that intraperitoneal administration of its mycobacterial cell-wall DNA complex (MCC), stimulates increased anticancer activity in rat models of colon cancer. Specifically, the compound showed dose-dependant efficacy against both micro- and macrometastases in the peritoneal cavity of rodents with carcinomatosis.

The findings, which were presented at the annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research, were derived from a study conducted in collaboration with French firm Oncodesign Biotechnology.

Bioniche added that it is currently examining the drug, to be marketed under the brand name Urocidin, in a Phase III study as a therapy for non muscle-invasive bladder cancer.